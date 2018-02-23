Obituary of Horace Monroe Chambers

Horace Monroe Chambers passed away on February 18, 2018 at home. He was 71.

Private services will take place at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.

Horace was born on May 25, 1946 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania to William and Cotrice Chambers.

He joined the Air Force in 1963 and then graduated from San Jose State with his Bachelors of Science Degree in Accounting. He then went on to be a civilian Chief Auditor of Army bases and completed his career at Beale AFB.

Horace enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and dogs. Shopping, cooking, gardening, playing pinochle and just having a good time with family and friends were also some of his favorites.

He will be missed by all, whether you waved to him walking the dogs or talked to him at a sporting event or grocery store.

Horace is survived by his children, David and Nicole; step-children, Kevin and Michael; seven grandchildren, and his seven grand dogs.

He is preceded in death by his four sisters and two brothers.

