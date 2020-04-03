Obituary of Hilda May Wilson

Hilda May Wilson passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. She was 97. Hilda was born December 3, 1922 in New Jersey. She became a California girl at age 2, and lived all but the last 6 years of her life in Southern California. She is the last of the Frye family, following her brother and three sisters. She loved to crochet and do needle work; and she won various awards and ribbons at local fairs for the pictures that she crafted. She was loved by all who met her and people always commented on her sweet and infectious smile. She leaves behind two daughters, Donna and Karen; four grand kids, Kim, Traci, Dana, and Dustin. Hilda also has eleven Great grand kids, and still counting. She met the love of her life, George Wilson, and they were married for thirty-seven years until he died in 2000. She was buried with her beloved George in San Diego on February 24th.She was always there for her family, to support them in whatever way she could, in good times and bad. The example of her quiet strength is her legacy to her family and all who knew her. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, but is rejoicing with those who finally welcomed her home. We have all been blessed to have had her in our lives.