Obituary of Hilda Frieda Kitchin

A true gentlewoman, Hilda Frida Kitchin passed away peacefully in her Grass Valley, CA. home on December 9, 2017.

She was born and raised in San Francisco to Fredrick and Frieda Schmidt. She attended George Washington High School and was a graduate of the class of 1951 at the University of California at Berkeley. A devoted Cal Football fan and a camper for over four decades at the Lair of the Golden Bear, Hilda was an enthusiastic Old Blue. She was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.

In 1952 she married William Kelly Kitchin. They settled in San Rafael, California to raise their four children. In later years, she traveled the world with her husband.

Hilda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Margie (Brad) Miller of Nevada City, Ca; Sons Robert (Millie) Kitchin of Los Gatos, CA; and Thomas (Martha) Kitchin of Agoura Hills, CA; her brother, Werner (Sheila) Schmidt of Los Altos, CA; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In 2014 she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years. Her son, James, died in 1965.

Private services were held in San Francisco.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.