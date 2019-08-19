Obituary of Herman Lee Nash

Herman Nash died peacefully at his home in Antioch, California on August 2, 2019 at the age of 97. Mr. Nash had recently moved to Antioch to be closer to his son, daughter-inlaw, and granddaughter. Prior to moving to Antioch, he lived in his house off Greenhorn Road in Grass Valley for 40 years.

He was born November 7, 1921 in Madison County, Texas, to John and Alma Nash. He graduated from Normangee High School in 1939 and joined the United States Marine Corps shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Mr. Nash served in the Marine Corps from 1942 to 1948 and saw action in the Pacific Islands, including Guadalcanal.

After the war he met and married the love of his life, Jacqueline Pollard. They were married for 63 years until Jacqueline’s death in 2009. Mr. Nash worked for 30 years in the petrochemical industry. When he retired in

1980, he and Jacqueline had their house on Greenhorn Road built. The house would be the center of family gatherings for the next 40 years. Herman and Jacqueline loved to travel. They completed an 8,000 mile road trip around the United States when both were in their eighties.

Mr. Nash enjoyed feeding and interacting with the wild animals that lived on his property. He put out food for the raccoons, squirrels, deer, and birds. He may have gently upset the balance of nature, but the animals didn’t seem to mind. He also enjoyed tending his garden and apple trees, taking walks in Condon Park, reading western novels, and grilling steaks for his family and friends.

Mr. Nash is survived by his son Bradford, daughter-in-law Barbara, granddaughter Alison, niece Diane Malone, nephew John Barr and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Lois Barr and James Nash.

As per his wishes, Mr. Nash ashes will be interred in the Sacramento Valley

National Cemetery next to his late wife Jacqueline.