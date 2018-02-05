Obituary of Henry Plog

Henry Plog, passed away at his home in Grass Valley on February 1, 2018. He was 63.

He was born on May 28, 1954 in New Jersey. Henry was a former resident of South Lake Tahoe. Henry's approach to life was both bold and beautiful. He was a prominent music lover and enjoyed gathering with friends to share common musical interests. Henry was an eclectic artist who loved taking found objects and giving them new life as beautiful works of art, many of which he created to display in the lovely garden which he and his wife Margie tended together. Henry was known for his kindness and generosity and was a great ambassador for California.

Henry was a lifelong member of KVMR, a founding member of BONC, and an active supporter of both the Briarpatch Co-op and the Center for the Arts.

Henry is survived by his loving wife Margie and siblings Debbie Bender and Bill Plog. He will be missed by many friends around the country. A memorial will be planned for a future date.