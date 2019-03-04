Obituary of Henrietta Mitchell (Ockenfels)

Henrietta Mitchell (Ockenfels) passed away on February 20, 2019.

Henrietta Mitchell (Ockenfels) was born on August 20, 1924 in Little Rock, Arkansas. She moved to Texas in her teens, where she met and married Bud Sexton. They had one child together before she was, unfortunately, widowed at the age of 18. She moved to San Francisco, where she met and married Bill Mitchell. Henrietta and Bill had four children together.

Henrietta was a woman of many trades, holding a variety of different professions over the years. She was a roller-skate messenger for big law firms in downtown San Francisco and then went to work in shipyards constructing military vessels. She later worked for Raytheon as a draftsman of mini-circuitry and operated a daycare facility out of her home.

She was the quintessential caregiver to all, and many times throughout her life, uprooted herself to care for another, whether it be an elderly family member or new mother just starting out. Henrietta was especially fond of children, and her eyes simply lit up at the mere sight of a nearby youngster. She was similarly fond of animals and her caring nature extended to the care and comfort of any animal or pet nearby.

She is survived by four of her children, Bill, Linda, Randy, and Debbie; ten grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 12 p.m., on March 16, 2019 at Skylawn Memorial Park in Half Moon Bay. The Mitchell family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Cascades of Grass Valley for their attentiveness and loving care.