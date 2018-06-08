Obituary of Helga Gertrude Faunce

Helga Gertrude Faunce passed away on June 5, 2018 in Grass Valley surrounded by her family. She was born in Wuppertal, Germany on March 1st, 1930. She immigrated to Canada at a young age in the 1950's and then ventured to the United States in 1960. She was a world traveler, saw many sights and met many friends along the way. She loved animals! She was a very passionate and loving person.

She is survived by her husband, step-son, step-daughter, and grand children.

Contributions to be made under the care of Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter, 14647 McCourntey Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949.