Obituary of Helen Major
March 23, 2018
Helen Major passed away on February 12, 2018 in Grass Valley. She was 92. Per her wishes, no services will be held.
Helen was born January 8, 1926 in Chloride, Arizona to Thomas and Sara Davis. She graduated from college in Hawaii and survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. She worked for the school district in Long Beach, CA, and worked many years at Golden Empire Convalescent Hospital.
She was a core member Lady Elk for Grass Valley Elks and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She always worked the Elk meetings and Elk Bingo in Grass Valley. In her younger years she enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.
She is survived by her son John M. Major of Grass Valley. She is preceded in death by her husband John C. Major.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
