Obituary of Helen Lou Hart

Helen Lou Hart passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at her home at the Cascades in Grass Valley. She was 91.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 28 at 2pm at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley.

Helen was born on September 7, 1927 in Madison, WI to Karl and Lula Moehlmann. She remembered the Great Depression, and, as an only child and tomboy, many of her childhood adventures included mischief (mostly instigated by her slightly older cousin, Dick). From the time she was tiny, she LOVED animals, especially dogs, and there was always a dog in the home. Skiing and ice skating in the icy Wisconsin winters offered additional fun for a little girl.

Helen graduated from high school and then the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a degree in Interior Design. Tired of the cold weather, she and a girlfriend drove to Florida in her $100 flimsy car, and barely made it there! She got jobs working for prestigious interior designers in Miami, then eventually got a job at a rock and shell shop that would change the course of her life. The mother of a geology student and customer of the shop came home one day and said to her girl-shy son, “Hey, there’s a cute girl working at that shop. You should go there.” And he did. And that’s where their “rocky” romance began.

Helen married Orville Hart on September 10, 1955 in Miami, and took a rock hounding honeymoon to Arkansas and beyond. The newly-weds spent 2 years in Germany while Orville was in the Air Force. Upon returning, they moved back to Wisconsin, where Orville completed his doctorate degree in Geology and they then moved to California. Their only child, Lori, was born in July of 1963.

Upon retirement in the early 90’s they moved up to Nevada City. Helen was a talented artist, with many hobbies. She loved the trees, the birds, the animals and nature. Lori married in 1989, and, in 1994, moved up to this area to be near her parents. When Helen’s two grandchildren came along, once a week, without fail she would come over and help with the kids, and spend time with her rambunctious grandbabies. She was able to see these beautiful kids grow up, influence them (sometimes a little mischievous), and show them what loyal love looked like.

As Helen got older, she retained her sharp sense of humor, sweet nature and lovely spirit. She will be missed greatly.

She is preceded in death by her husband Orville of 62 years. She is survived by her daughter Lori Woodhall and husband Dr. Robert Woodhall, grandchildren Stuart and Anna Woodhall, all of Penn Valley.