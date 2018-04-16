Obituary of Helen Laflin

Helen Laflin passed away on March 26, 2018.

Helen Allaway was born on September 17, 1928 in Downers Grove, Illinois to parents William and Helen Allaway. She had an older brother named Bill.

She moved to San Francisco, California after graduating from the University of Illinois. She met and married Raymond Laflin, Sr., and they moved to San Jose, where they had three children; Barbara and Raymond, Jr. and foster cared for Anita Adams.

After the children were older, Helen worked in administration at Intersil for 15 years, where she made many life-long friends.

Helen was passionate about painting, drawing and poetry. She had many close friends and cared deeply about her family.

Helen is survived by her son Ray; grandsons Brian, Matthew and Christopher; her niece Eve as well as her nephews Bill and Ben.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband Raymond; daughter Barbara and brother Bill.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on April 21, 2018, at Eskaton (625 Eskaton Circle, Grass Valley, CA) in the Recreation Room.