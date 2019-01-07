Obituary of Helen Kelley

Helen Kelley passed away on January 4, 2019 at Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab Center in Grass Valley. She was 99.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, January 11 at St. Canice Catholic Church in Nevada City. A rosary will be prayed for Helen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary Chapel.

Helen was born September 26, 1919 in Otisco, New York to Ed and Josie Flanagan. She graduated St Joseph's College of Nursing in Syracuse, New York in 1940. She was a Registered Nurse for 44 years and retired from Golden Empire Convalescent Hospital in 1984.

She moved to Nevada County with her family in 1963. Helen loved nature and her church. She was an avid hiker, actively participating in her Nevada City hiking club for nearly 30 years. Helen attended St Canice Catholic Church for 55 years where she was an active member of the altar society and lady's guild.

Helen lived a life of giving and caring for others. Her example serves as a model of selfless service and generosity. She was loved by everyone she met and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by two sons, Robert (Jean) and Kevin (Kathleen); 9 grandchildren, Brian (Patty) Lewis, Dan (Lynn) Lewis, Joanne (Michael) Harper, Tim (Terri) Kelley, Matthew (Erin) Kelley, Ryan (Ginny) Kelley, Colleen (Michael) Biver, Adam (AnneMarie) Kelley, and Mary, as well as 19 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; daughter Sharon; son, Gary (Anne), and grandson Brendan.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.