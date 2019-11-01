Obituary of Helen Katherine Brown

Helen Katherine Brown passed away on October 24, 2019 in Penn Valley. She was 96.

Helen was born on June 26, 1923 in Saskatchewan, Canada and grew up in Los Angeles. She married Hayden Brown, who was called to the Lord in 2008. She is survived by her stepsons, Hayden III, Paul and Walter Brown, and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews in Southern California. There will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley.