Obituary of Helen Irene Flemming

After a full life of ninety-five years, Helen Irene Flemming passed away July 22, 2018 in her residence of fourteen years, Eskaton, Grass Valley. She was surrounded by family, friends, loving staff and Hospice care team members the last weeks of her life.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM at Eskaton, Grass Valley, 625 Eskaton Circle, Grass Valley CA 95945. Her friends and fellow members of the Evangeline Chapter of Order of Eastern Star will honor her memory by conducting the service. Helen was an active member of Eastern Star for nearly fifty years.

Born May 11, 1923 in Los Angeles, California, she went to school in Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley, graduating from Canoga Park High School 1941. August 9 of that year she and James Andrew Flemming were wed. They were married 58 years before he proceeded her in death. She devoted her life to making a home and caring for their three children; Harriett, Irene and David. She loved to sew, cook, create flower arrangements, knit, crochet, and play games.

Helen is survived by her daughter Harriett Kroot of Lincoln CA, daughter and son-in-law Irene and Steve Johnson of Lodi CA, and son and daughter-in-law David and Cheryl Flemming of North Plains, Oregon. Her grandchildren: Gaylen Johnson, John and Karyn Johnson, Damon and Charlotte Flemming, Stacy Kroot and Jaimie Kroot were always in her thoughts. Her great grandchildren: Amanda, Emily and Julianne Johnson, Grace Vogel, Braeden and Graesen Flemming, and Evan Rashby will miss her. She is also remembered by her sister- in-law Sally Fry, her nieces Debbie Sarver and Sina Mills and nephews Randy, Dirk and Dan Fry and their spouses and children.

Her smile, humor, warmth, intelligence and love of life will continue to enrich the lives of family and her many friends as she is remembered.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital of Children, Northern California, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817 or Hospice of the Foothills 1127 on Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA 95945