Obituary of Helen Fritch

Helen Miriam ‘Mim’ Fritch passed away January 12, 2020 with family near. She was 104. Nothing short of AMAZING, Mim was a blessing to her family of 40. She was a long time resident of Alta Sierra, Grass Valley since 1972, along with her husband of 59 yrs Wayne E. Fritch, after retiring from teaching in the Bay Area. Fiercely independent, Mim loved her FAMILY, friends, golf, bridge, traveling, 49ers, beer and chocolate, enjoying her life to the fullest. She and Wayne will share their final resting place in a ‘sunny penthouse’ niche at New Elm Ridge Cemetery, Grass Valley. We will miss her face but with a happy heart for the wonderful life she lived. For more info please contact Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.