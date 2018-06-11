Obituary of Helen Frances Johnson

Helen Frances Johnson passed away at the Wolf Creek Care Center in Grass Valley on June 4, 2018. She was 96.

Helen was born on July 21, 1921, the daughter of James T. and Olive A. (Mott) Northcott, both native-born Californians. A graduate of Grass Valley High School and Armstrong College in Berkeley, she worked in San Francisco as a secretary primarily in the legal profession until 1980, when she returned to Grass Valley to care for her mother.

Helen was passionate about the performing arts, with a special fondness for the stars and less-celebrated character actors of Hollywood's "Golden Age." An avid collector of autographs and other memorabilia, she kept up a lively correspondence with other fans and distant friends throughout the years.

She is survived by a son, Kirk A. Johnson; and grandson, Blake S. Johnson, both of Oakland, California.

A memorial mass will be held for her at 11 a.m., on August 11, 2018, at the Saint Patrick Church in Grass Valley.

Donations may be made in Helen's name to Animal Save of Grass Valley.