Obituary of Helen Ardell Long

Helen Ardell Long passed away peacefully on November 25th, 2019 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 94. Helen was born October 2, 1925 to Herbert and Ardell Radle in Los Angeles, CA, where she grew up. She was a housewife and mother of 3 children until her mid-forties when she started investing and reconditioning homes in Arizona. Helen had so many talents. She had a beautiful voice and sang in church choirs. She later discovered that she had an amazing talent to paint and went on to have showings of her artwork in different venues. She was an avid knitter and crocheter. She made beautiful blankets and sweaters and has made over 1000 hats which were sent to orphaned children all over the world. She was an incredible cook, particularly when it came to pies. Her talents were never ending. Helen was not only beautiful on the outside but her angelic spirit and heart blessed all who knew her. She was truly a woman of faith, integrity, kindness, loyalty and so much more. She will be missed beyond words and remembered forever. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years, Dr. Kermit Long and her younger brother, Robert (Bobbie) Radle. She is survived by her sister, Betty Thomas; her 3 children, Suzanne Bell, Judy Moise, Richard Tinder, 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Helen’s beautiful life will be held in the spring at a yet to be determined location.