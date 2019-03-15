Obituary of Harry Harris Bailey

Harry Harris Bailey left this world at dawn on March 5th. He was at his home in Grass Valley, surrounded by his family. He was a few months short of his 99th birthday.

Harry was born in Berkeley, CA to Faye and Vernon Kealoha Harris. Three years later his mother Faye, ahead of her time, divorced her abusive husband and with her young boy, moved to live with her parents in Sacramento. Harry remembered this period with fondness especially because of his close relationship with his grandfather Harry Bray Ward. In 1926 Faye married Jake Bailey who was a loving stepfather. Harry became an older brother when his twin sisters, Fay Eva and Betty Lee arrived.

During high school, Harry's eyes were opened to social justice and peace issues by a radical young Methodist minister, George Burcham, initiating ideals that would be with him for life. Harry attended Sacramento Junior College taking every chemistry class offered. When he went on to UC Berkeley, he continued with chemistry but found wider interests, including the Co-op Movement. It was at UCB that he met Lois Waddell. They married in 1942.

Harry and Lois spent time in New York City, Amarillo Texas, and Columbus Ohio pursuing their interest in Co-ops. When war came he was classified as a Conscientious Objector (CO). As a CO, he spent two years in Glendora, California in a Civilian Public Service (CPS) camp. There he made lasting friends and found the Society of Friends (Quakers). After the war Harry and Lois settled in Southern California to live in an intentional community with Quaker friends. There they raised their three children; Jeannie, Glenn, and Nancy and helped found the San Fernando Friends Meeting. When the children were young they spent two years in East Africa leading an American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) community development program. Harry served on the national board of the AFSC for many years. In Southern California, Harry worked as a civil engineer with Pomeroy and Associates (later Pomeroy Johnston, and Bailey) for 22 years, specializing in water treatment.

Harry and Lois moved to Grass Valley in 1974, again forming a cooperative community, "Towhee" with other Quakers. In Grass Valley, Harry worked for over a decade with Cranmer engineering, establishing a water lab and designing water treatment systems. Harry and Lois were

involved in the Domestic Violence Coalition, offering a safe house for victims of domestic abuse for several years. They participated in the local alternative money system called the "G plan" and an early food buying co-op called the "Grub Club". He was part of the group that founded the BriarPatch Co-op, where Harry volunteered weekly into his nineties. He was a staunch supporter of John Woolman School, serving on Building and Grounds Committee for many years. He and Lois were dedicated members of the Grass Valley Friends

Meeting.

Harry was an avid bird watcher in later years. He remained actively engaged with life well into his mid-nineties. Harry is remembered for his beautiful smile, his enveloping and warm hugs, his passion for social justice, his deep concern about climate change, his big heart, and his dedication to cooperative and community values. He has made a difference in this world. So many people have loved him and will miss him in this physical realm.

Harry was preceded in death by his beloved, Lois Waddell Bailey, and is survived by his children Jeannie (Rudy) Darling, Glenn (Carol) Bailey, Nancy Bailey; his grandchildren Jesse (Sarah) Darling, Kristen (Ernesto Alvarado) Darling, Coral

(Stephen) Shell, Deja (Zak) Haitkin, Miles Mayberry, Eric (Susie) Harvey, Jeremy Wendt; and great grandchildren Lowan Darling, Darren Shell, Ashton Shell, and Benicio Alvarado.

A Quaker style memorial will be held at the Quaker Meetinghouse at Sierra Friends Center, 13075 Woolman Lane, Nevada City, California http://www.woolman.org/ on March 23rd, 2019, 1:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to American

Friends Service Committee http://www.afsc.org or Grass Valley Friends Meeting www. gvfriends.org/.