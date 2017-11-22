Obituary of Harold Christiansen

Harold Christiansen passed Friday, Sept. 20 at home after a short illness ending his underlying struggle with lung cancer.

He was born in San Francisco Sept 15, 1920, to Peter Christiansen and Alga Laurence-Christiansen.

He made a career as Sheet Metal Worker local 104. When called to service he obtained the rank of Staff Sargent in the Army Air Corps flying missions in the Pacific sector during WWll where he received the Distinguished Flying Cross.

He was a longtime resident of Napa with a small retreat in Grass Valley, CA. named the Lazy Acres. Though unmarried he served as the monarch of a large extended family from his brother George and four sisters Ella, Martha, Alga, and Halen.

All that know him will miss his striking blue eyes and light humor.

Service will take place at 3 p.m., on November 30, at The Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.

Arrangements are made by Treadway and Wigger Funeral Chapel, Napa, California.