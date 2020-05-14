Obituary of Harlow “Bud” Wood
Harlow Ray “Bud” Wood died peacefully in his home in Penn Valley on May 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Bud was born March 6,1930 in Kooskia, ID. He was a member of the Nevada City High School class of 1948. Bud served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1952 and spent a career of thirty-five years in the aluminum industry culminating with retirement as Plant Manager from Kaiser Aluminum. He was grateful to his first love and wife, Midge Ruth of Nevada City, for being the Mother of his daughter, Kristi and his three sons, Patrick, Anthony and Terence. He was very thankful that his wife, Evelyn, came into his life in 1983. She contributed so very much to his happiness.
Bud is survived by his wife, of thirty-seven years, Evelyn Wood of Penn Valley; sons Patrick Carey (Cathy) of Sacramento, CA, Timothy Carey (Yoko) of Roseburg, OR, Anthony Wood of Portland, OR, Terence Wood of Nevada City, CA; daughter Kristi Wood-Stewart (Lyle) of Roseville, CA; three grandchildren: Abraham Wood (Britni), Matthew Stewart & Bailey Stewart; and three great grandchildren: Elias, Simon & Gabriella Wood.
Per Bud’s request there will be no memorial service. He will be buried in Penn Valley Cemetery with family members present. Family plans to have a Celebration of Life this summer.
