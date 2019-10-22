Obituary of Gwynneth C. (Angove) McLaughlin

Gwynneth C. (Angove) McLaughlin, 4th generation native resident of Grass Valley, passed away peacefully in her home on October 12, 2019.

Gwynn, as most family and friends knew her by was born to Virgil and Meziliah Angove on March 6, 1929 at Miss Watson’s Nevada City Sanitarium, on Coyote Street.

She lived her entire 90 years in Grass Valley. As a teenager, Gwynn and her best friend, Betty Lou, worked at the café at Lake Olympia where she met her future husband in 1946. They married in 1947. To that union they had three daughters. When Verl and Gwynn opened Mac’s Electric Shop in 1957 she became the bookkeeper until her retirement in 2018.

Gwynneth loved her family most of all and surrounded herself with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren every chance she could. She also loved to travel with her late husband in their RV, all the way from Southern California to Alaska. The couple also spent much of their free time at their retreats in Blythe and the town of Washington.

Gwynneth was also talented and very creative. She played piano as a child and accompanied the Grass Valley High School choruses. She designed and sewed many of her and her daughters’ clothes, including their wedding gowns and quilted; she crocheted, taught herself to knit, and loved watercolor and oil painting.

As a devoted, baptized member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses since 1955, Gwynneth remained faithful to her death.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, daughter Verlene Foster, brother John Angove, and great-granddaughter Victoria Sibley.

Survivors include daughters Patricia (Donald) Sibley and Terri McLaughlin; brother David, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great- grandchildren, 11 nieces and nephews, many cousins, and her two devoted fur babies, Rosy and Daisy.

Graveside services will be held at the New Elm Ridge Cemetery, Kidder Ave., Grass Valley, October 26th, at 11:00am. A celebration of her life will follow at her home in the little town of Washington.

We would like to thank Hospice for their care and services during her time of need.