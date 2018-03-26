Obituary of Gregory Megowan

Gregory Megowan passed away March 13, 2018 in Auburn, California.

He was born June 10, 1945 in Los Angeles to parents Bert and Lois Megowan. Gregory earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Saint Peter's College and worked as an accountant at BHP, an Australian mining company.

Gregory married Patricia Megowan September 18, 1987 in Lake Tahoe. He was a beloved member of the Squaw Valley Ski Patrol for over 30 years and active member of The Olympic Club. Gregory enjoyed skiing, sailing, golfing and fishing.

He is survived by daughter Melissa Megowan of San Francisco; son Russell Megowan of Oakland; ex-wife Patricia Megowan of San Francisco; mother Lois Lucas of Tennessee; sisters, Chris Megowan of Portland and Regina Leppien of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father Bert Megowan and brother Brett Megowan.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Chapel of the Angels Mortuary in Grass Valley, CA.