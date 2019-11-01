Obituary of Grace Sheppard Steele

Grace Sheppard Steele, a longtime Grass Valley resident, died peacefully Oct. 29 in Middletown, RI. She was 84.

Born Dec. 16, 1934, Grace was raised in Collingdale, PA. She loved art and travel, and her passport stamps included China, India, the USSR, Paris and Hong Kong.

Grace was predeceased by husband Dale and oldest son Keith. She leaves behind son Robert, grandson Austin and daughters Rosemary and Jeanette. Burial at Indian Springs Cemetery this spring.