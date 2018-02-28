Obituary of Grace Castles

Grace Castles passed away February 22, 2018 in Grass Valley. She was 96. Per her request, no services will be held.

Ms. Castles was born on May 14, 1921 in Victor, CO to Milo and Mary (Cormack) Castles. She moved with her family to Grass Valley where she attended local schools and graduated from Grass Valley High School in 1940.

She worked for the Election Department as a poll worker for many years and did volunteer work for ten years.

She enjoyed sewing, crafts, reading and gardening.

She is survived by a nephew Walter Castles; nieces, Andrea Richardson and Cindi Chandler, and several great nieces and nephews. She's preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, a nephew and a niece.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.