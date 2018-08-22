Obituary of Glyda Reese

Glyda Reese

Glyda Reese of Grass Valley, CA, passed away peacefully August 12, 2018. She was 94.

Glyda was born October 13, 1923 in Harper, Kansas to Sidney and Bertha Potter. She graduated from Harper High School in 1941. She married H B "Pete" Reese on August 24 of the same year. They raised their three children, Mike, Lynette and Natalie, and were married for 54 years, until Pete's passing in1995.

Glyda lived a very long and productive life. She was active in her church, with her friends and family. Soon after moving to Chicago Park in 1966, Glyda worked a short while at newly opened Foothill Flowers with owner Marie Johnson. Glyda also had a 12 year career with the USPS in Newhall, CA and Chicago Park, CA.

While living in Newhall, CA, Glyda worked in politics with the Republican party. In 1961 she was involved with the Newhall Community Players in a production of "Seven Nuns in Las Vegas, 1963 Glyda served as the president of the Valle de Oro Toastmistress Club.

She is survived by her daughters Lynette Nemback and Natalie Osborne; five grandchildren; 11 great-grand children and 3 great-great-grand children.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mike Reese; granddaughter, Erica Nemback and grandson, Mike Reese Jr.

Services are closed to close friends and family.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.