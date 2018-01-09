Obituary of Gloria Rosemeyer

It is with great sadness that we let it be known, that on December 30, 2017, we lost a much-loved woman. Gloria Rosemeyer went to be with our Lord peacefully in her sleep.

Gloria loved her family and her dear friends. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed taking golfing vacations with her husband Wayne and friends.

Her family and all those that knew her will miss Gloria. Gloria leaves behind her three loving children, daughter Maureen Lafond; two sons, Daniel Kenna and Dwayne Rosemeyer; three grandchildren, Chris Lafond, Danielle Kenna, Misty Rae Langston and eight great grandchildren.

Her husband Wayne Rosemeyer and her sister Verna Plutt, whom she dearly loved, preceded Gloria in death.

Gloria will be dearly missed, but her new address is in heaven with our Lord.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers at this time of our loss. A private memorial for family members will be held at a later date.

Please send any donations to the Hospice Group in Grass Valley, CA.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.