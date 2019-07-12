Obituary of Glenard Charles Hoglen III (a.k.a. Glenn C. Hoglen)

Glenard Charles Hoglen III (a.k.a. Glenn C. Hoglen) passed away on July 9, 2019 in his home. He was 67.

Glenn was born on January 16, 1952 in San Francisco, CA to Glenard Charles Hoglen Jr. and Betty Virginia Hoglen. Glenn was well known as a great landscaper here in the local counties. Glenn enjoyed spending his time landscaping his home, growing Japanese Maples, listening to and playing music, a variety of different styles of stained-glass art, and above all, spending time with his sweet dog, Sandy. He was a kind man with a kind soul. He will be missed and forever loved by all who knew him.

Glenn is survived by his daughter, Lisa Monica Hoglen and his son, Glenard Charles Hoglen IV, both of Escondido, CA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.