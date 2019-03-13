Obituary of Gladys Polhemus

Gladys Polhemus, of Auburn, died March 11, 2019 after a life dedicated to family and community.

Gladys was born April 4, 1926 in New Jersey. She graduated from Northfield School in Massachusetts and married Jack Polhemus the following year. After graduating cum laude from Syracuse University, Gladys taught school and raised three daughters in upstate New York.

In 1968, the family moved to Corte Madera, where Gladys leveraged funding to build the only public tennis courts east of Highway 101. In 1973, she and Jack built the first house on St. Andrews Court at Lake of the Pines. Concerned about her community, Gladys worked with others on a ballot measure to fund year-round fire service, resulting in the Higgins Fire District in 1980. She networked to strengthen local Democratic politics and established Happy Taxi, a transportation service for south county seniors.

One memorable camping trip put Gladys and Jack 10 miles from the epicenter of the Loma Prieta earthquake. Grabbing hold of each other they endured!

Gladys is survived by a brother, five grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her daughters.

A memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on May 4, 2019, at the Higgins Lions Community Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Higgins Fire District, the Bear Yuba Land Trust or the Nevada County Democratic Central Committee would be appreciated.