Obituary of Ginette Yvette (Rascuniere) Pastre

Ginette Yvette (Rascuniere) Pastre

Ginette Pastre passed away peacefully at Eskaton Village, her residence for almost 10 years, on February 22, 2019.

Born and raised in Beziers, France, Ginette was schooled by her uncle for two years in the Spanish-Basque region of the southern Pyrenees. She became an avid reader, eventually in both French and English. Her original French poetry is praised by many French speakers.

She met Albert Pastre at a street dance in Beziers when WWII ended. They married soon afterwards and raised two sons, Herve' and Daniel. In 1954, the Pastres left France for Montreal, Canada, where they spent four years. They settled in southern California in 1958. Upon Albert's retirement as a successful machinist, they built their dream home on the Tule River in Springville, California. There, they resided from 1978 until moving to Grass Valley in 2010.

Ginette and Albert lived life to the fullest; traveling the world together and serving as very active hosts to festive parties with the French community in Springville. Ginette maintained the strength of her family, providing much love and attention to her sons and grandchildren. She could be counted on to make beautiful, delicious meals, often from seemingly few provisions! Ginette delighted in lighthearted dancing, singing and activities that brought family and friends together.

She leaves behind her sons, Herve' and Daniel (Cheri); eight grandchildren, Lori (Sjaan) Fielding, Jeremy Pastre, Yvette (John) Van Auken, Cody Pastre, Cary Mercer, Aubrey (Jeff) Darringer, Monique Pastre and Nick Pastre; great grandchildren, Blake and Jessica Logan, Sabrina Malone, Trevor Pastre and Maddix Davis and great-great grandchild, Logan Roberts.

Ginette was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Albert Pastre and her grandson, Jason Pastre.

Ginette's loving kindness for her family will be greatly missed.

