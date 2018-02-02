Obituary of Gilbert Lee Wilkinson

Gilbert Lee Wilkinson passed away January 11, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. He was born August 18, 1925 in Hollywood, CA. Gilbert was in the Navy and was married to Wilma Jean Wilkinson. He was a plumber and a member of the Southern California Pipe Trades and the Elks. Gilbert enjoyed fishing, constructing model boats and working on his houseboat.

He is survived by his wife Wilma Jean Wilkinson of Grass Valley, CA.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Cindy and son Butch.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday February 10, 2018 at the Nevada City Elks Lodge.

Memorial contributions may be sent to P.O. Box 3158, Grass Valley, CA 95949.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.