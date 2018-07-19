Obituary of Gerry Graff

On July 3rd, 2018, Gerry Graff, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 80, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Gerry was born on September 1, 1937, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Bernie and Marian (Peterson) Graff. A graduate of Washington High School, Gerry served with honor in the United States Army and later received his undergraduate degree in business from South Dakota State University. On June 27, 1964, he married the love of his life, Carole Garry. That year they moved to Arizona, then California, eventually settling in Nevada City, California where Gerry was a principal of Gold Cities Insurance Agency for more than thirty years.

Gerry was an active member of the Nevada City and Grass Valley communities, well known and respected as someone who was friendly and caring toward everyone he knew or came across. He was kind and gentle. A licensed pilot, Gerry had a keen interest in anything having to do with flight, and an ongoing love of classic cars and motorcycles. He always had an interesting or funny story to tell, usually about his childhood in South Dakota. He loved steak. And ice cream. And the San Francisco Giants. A lot. And he never complained, about anything, ever. He was relentlessly positive. His energy and spirit were shining examples to all around him. Most of all, he was loved and admired as a devoted husband and father, as well as the most amazing, proud and attentive grandfather anyone could ever have.

Gerry is predeceased by his wife, Carole, and his father and mother, Bernie and Marian Graff. He is survived by his daughter Stephanie Graff Polverari (Joe), of Portola Valley, California, son Christopher, of Nevada City, beloved grandchildren, Jackson and Alexandra Polverari, sister Gayle Hamilton, brother Neil Graff, sister-in-law Debra Graff and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was greatly

loved and is greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Hospice of the Foothills, Grass Valley, California. A celebration of Gerry's life will be held in the fall.