Obituary of Gerard Tassone

Gerard Tassone passed away on March 20, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67. Gerard was born in 1952 in Grass Valley and was the youngest of 12 children. He graduated from Mount Saint Mary’s School and Nevada Union High School. He attended Santa Clara University where he studied Music and Humanities and attended Sacramento State University where he studied Communications.

He owned and operated Tassone Cabinets and his master craftmanship remains in many of the homes in the Grass Valley area.

Gerard was a dedicated community servant. He was a volunteer Fire Chief and Fire Ground Commander for the Ophir Hill Fire District. Soon after his service with the Department, he was encouraged to become involved with local politics. He was appointed to the City of Grass Valley’s Planning Commission before being elected to the City Council in 1989 (a recall election). He was reelected for four more terms and served as Mayor twice. He was a solid leader and a true problem solver.

Gerard aka ‘Gerry’ worked in the video broadcast industry in the area for 32 years, most recently during the past 17 years with AJA Video Systems, Inc. He loved working with his colleagues, traveling the world to a variety of trade shows, and meeting with various clients.

He was also a part of the Celebration Arts Team at Twin Cities Church. He enjoyed playing the acoustic and electric guitar and was proud to be a part of such an outstanding musical team.

Gerard became a volunteer for the Grass Valley Police Department in 2011. Shortly thereafter, he served as a Reserve Officer and continued to serve until January 2020. He developed a rapport with his fellow Police Officers and gained a newfound respect for the service the Department provides to the community.

He was always working on a number of projects at home and loved a challenge. He was a self-taught carpenter (rough and finish). In his ‘spare’ time, he enjoyed playing golf and participated in many tournaments.

Gerard is survived by his wife Lisa, who he married in 2002. He is also survived by brothers Salvatore Tassone S.J., David Tassone (Holly), Stephen Tassone (Teresa), and sisters Mary Grace Tassone, Mary Barbara Sobrero (Frank), Mary Frances Holdcroft (Duke), and half-sister Julianna Tassone. He also leaves behind many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Salvatore and Elizabeth Tassone, brothers Louis, Anthony, Joseph, Augustine and John, and his first wife Beth.

Gerard will be missed by so many. A family graveside service will be held at a later date and a reception to honor Gerard’s life will be planned for a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Foothills. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.