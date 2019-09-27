obituary of Gerald Tyra

Gerald Tyra passed away on September 11, 2019 at the age of 75 from complications of pneumonia with family by his side.

Jerry was born on January 17, 1944 to Lester and Lorene Tyra in Burkburnett, Texas, the fourth of six children. His dad was a sprinkler fitter and the family travelled around the US following construction jobs. After graduating high school, jerry joined the Army and was sent to Germany for three years. Upon discharge, he got a job at a glass manufacturing plant where he met his future wife Jean. In 1966 they married and began their half century adventure together. Jerry worked at many different jobs, as a welder, stone mason, lineman for Southern California Edison, and a policeman for the L.A.P.D. He also spent time as an animal trainer, working at Africa U.S.A., then was hired by Disney productions to train animals for three different films. As the family grew, with the birth of his three children, he joined the local sprinkler fitter union, eventually having his own company. His desire for travel led him to work jobs overseas in Sumatra and Panama.

Jerry’s favorite getaway was to go camping and fishing or gold dredging the with family in the Sierras. He was a loving husband and father, comfortable in his own skin, and any setting. He will be sorely missed.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents Lester and Lorene, his brother Jim and son Nathan. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Jean, his son Jason, daughter Jessica, granddaughters Heather, Brittany, Heidi, Madalynn, and Nicole, grandson Joseph, great granddaughter Hayden and great grandsons Brixton and Bodhi, his brothers Bill, Kenny, Dave, and sister Trish.