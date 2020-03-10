Obituary of Gerald (Gerry) Rasico

Gerald (Gerry) Rasico passed away at home on February 25, 2020 following a battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was 81. A remembrance memorial will be held for him later this summer.

He was born in Trumann, AK on May 10, 1938, the youngest of 7 children. As a small child he and his family moved to California. In 1956 Gerry graduated from James Lick High School in San Jose where he earned his athletic letter in track. He enlisted in the Army in 1958. While stationed in Korea, he was an Armor Crewman (tank operator) until his discharge in 1961.

He married Marilee Folden in 1960, who sadly passed away after their 49 years of marriage. They had 3 children, Lori Lund, Andy Rasico and Cory Rasico. They lived in Yuba City for much of Gerry’s 35 year career working for PG&E where he started as a lineman and ended his career as a dispatch supervisor.

On December 30, 2014 he married widow Anabelle (Anne) Miranda. They enjoyed their new life together remodeling their home in Grass Valley, visiting with relatives, socializing with friends in Forest Springs Mobilehome Community, and traveling.

Gerry is survived by his wife, his children and stepsons: John and David (Vern) Miranda, grandchildren; Dawna Hill, Lindsey Dinh, Stephanie Rasico, Eliana Rasico, Adam Rasico, Jeffrey Rasico, great-grandson; Zain Hill, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Duffy and Estella Rasico, brothers Judd and Edsel Rasico, sisters Betty Ruth, Elsie, Margie and Nona.