Obituary of Georgine Wasley

Georgine Wasley passed away on June 7, 2019 at home in Nevada City. She was 84.

A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church located at 201 Nevada Street in Nevada City at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, followed by a Celebration of Life at Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 Ca Highway 49, Nevada City.

Georgine was born September 17, 1934 at home in Nevada City to George and Emily Danos. She attended Nevada City Elementary and Nevada City High School graduating in 1952. She also attended Mt. Saint Mary’s Business School and graduated from there in 1953. Georgine married Donald Wasley on January 9, 1955 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Nevada City where she had been baptized and had attended for many years.

She began her career for Bank of America in 1953 and retired from there, after 50 years, in 2003. She worked at both the Nevada City and Grass Valley branches and really loved her job. She also worked for the Nevada County Fairgrounds for 25 years and the Nevada County Elections office for many years.

She loved gardening, and decorated her front porch for each season. She loved to walk the neighborhood as well as attend concerts and parades. She volunteered for numerous organizations, including Legal Secretaries, Business & Professional Women as past president, Nevada City Soroptimist as past president and life member, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, Hospice of the Foothills, Past President of the Nevada City Fire Ladies, Nevada City Elks Ladies, Nevada Union All Class Reunion, Relay for Life Steering Committee, Nevada County Schools Speech Tournament, Preceptor NU Delta Sorority as past president, Area Council Beta Sigma Phi as past president, and in her youth she enjoyed belonging to the Nevada City Order of The Rainbow Girls and was a Past Worthy Advisor. She was also recognized by the Rotary Club of Grass Valley as the 2009 Volunteer of the Year, and she and her husband, Donald, were inducted into the 2011 Hall of Fame by the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

She will be missed by so many. Besides her family, those neighbors and friends that saw her on her daily walks those and others that received a greeting card from her on every one of their special days, her clients from the Bank, the friends who so appreciated her thoughtfulness, and caring, and those she volunteered with. All will miss her. She was a shining light in our community.

Georgine is survived by her son Gregory (Jennifer) Wasley, grandchildren: Leslie (Fabio) Wasley, Christopher (Lindsay) Wasley; nephews: James “Butch” (Loretta) Dawson, Noel Dawson, and Jeff Danos, nieces: Ruth (Brett) Jansen, Robin Danos, and Sue (Chris) Buchanan, sister-in-law Phyllis Danos, and numerous Wasley cousins. She’s preceded in death by her parents George and Emily Danos, her husband Donald Wasley, her brother Robert and James Danos, and her sisters Lucille Dawson and Gladys Danos.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.