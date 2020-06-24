Obituary of George Mueller

George Mueller

Adolph George Mueller was born August 19th, 1942 in Fairmont, MN to Adolf and Rose Mueller. On June 16th, George took his last breath, as it was time to go see his mom, dad, brother, Gene Mueller and sister, Marilyn McMahon in heaven. He grew up in Minnesota with his best friend Larry Maday, a friendship that lasted a lifetime and influenced his journey in life. They enlisted in the Army together and after discharge they moved to California. In 1965 George married Sandi, the love of his life, and started his life long career with the telephone company in San Francisco. The job provided colorful stories and unique relationships such as meeting Al Davis and becoming a lifelong Raider’s fan. George and Sandi started their family with Steve then Lisa in the early 70’s.

In 1981, George moved his family from Santa Rosa to Lake Wildwood and rented a house on the lake while the couple built their dream home. It was the perfect opportunity to buy a boat, teach the kids to ski, fish and enjoy life to the fullest. George had found a little piece of paradise where he made tight bonds in the community. George was active in the Penn Valley Fire Department as a volunteer and then one of the board members. George was always there to help family or friends in need. George had a life changing accident while helping a friend that forced him into early retirement. He took advantage of the situation to babysit his grandson, Dylan and granddaughter, Madasyn, forming a special bond and teaching them life lessons that passed down George’s strong work ethics and passion for serving his community. Dylan was his side kick at events such as the Roamin Angel’s Toy Drive. George was an active member of The Roamin Angels Car Club and could be found Wednesday nights with the group at Round Table eating his favorite pepperoni pizza.

Special memories were made when his daughter married Jeremiah Theos on the beach in Kauai and his son married Kris at a winery in Napa. In typical Mueller style, the family rented houses to spend time together filling the houses with laughter and love, and practical jokes such as hiding George’s favorite Dr. Pepper.

George and Sandi loved to travel, but the Mendocino coast was their favorite where they celebrated anniversaries and birthdays.

George would want us all to gather and celebrate his life so a celebration will be planned in the future.