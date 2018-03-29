Obituary of George Adams Cadzow

It is with great sadness that we, the family of George Adams Cadzow, wanted to let you all know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of March 1, 2018.

George was a life-long forester spent his entire career working for the United States Forest Service.

He is survived by his son Robb Adams Cadzow and his daughters Juli Baier, Kathleen Summers, and Melissa Raymond.

He was preceded in death, almost exactly five years to the day, by his beloved wife Mary.

In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be sent in his name to Hospice of the East Bay or to the Forest Service Plant a Tree program.

Donation in memory of George Cadzow Hospice of the East Bay 3470 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill CA 94523.

USFS Plant a Tree

https://www.fs.fed.us/working-with-us/donations