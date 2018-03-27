Obituary of Georg ‘Opa’ Krause

Georg "Opa" Krause passed away peacefully at Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab Center on March 19, 2018 in Grass Valley after a battle with Alzheimer's. He was 82.

Georg was born on July 20, 1935 in Germany, to Ernst and Margeret Krause. He immigrated to the United States in 1953 and learned the trade of Meat Processing. He met Anneliese Hackbarth in 1956 and the two were married in 1958. They lived in Berkeley Ca. where they started their family. He worked and raised his family in the Bay Area until retired from the meat industry in 1985. He moved to Grass Valley and bought Economy Appliance which he operated with his wife until 2005 when they finally retired. He was an active member of The Hermann Sons Lodge for over 50 years and at one time held the position of Grand President. He was also a member of the Grass Valley Lions Club.

Georg is survived by his wife of 60 years Anneliese Krause of Grass Valley; their two sons, George Krause Jr. and Ralph Krause of Grass Valley; his brother Fritz Krause of Point Venture Texas, and his twin sisters Gudrun Bohner and Barbel Dirks of Germany; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A "Celebration of Life" for Georg is being planned by his family for late spring or early summer. The family would like to thank Golden Empire Nursing Center staff for their care and compassion!