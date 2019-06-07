Obituary of Geneva Mae Goble

Geneva Mae Goble passed away on April 22, 2019. Geneva passed with family holding her hand. She is now with her mother at Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Nevada City, CA.

She was born to Lois and Tom Talbot on May 3, 1922 in Sims, TX. She would have celebrated her 97th birthday.

She is survived by four children, Phyllis Danos of Nevada City, CA, Dale Goble Jr of Stayton, OR, , Judith Bleil of Boise, ID, and Barbara “Kitty” Tobey of Yuba City, CA, as well as nine grandchildren. There are five generations in her family still living along with many nieces and nephews. Geneva had 3 siblings, Patrica, Abanell “Nell” and Tom Jr.

Geneva lived many years in Grass Valley, CA.

She and her husband owned Goble and Frazier Logging for over 30 years. Their name is on the Gentle Giant statue at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Inc.