Obituary of Gene Martinson

Gene Martinson passed away into the loving arms of his Savior November, 15, 2019. He was 89.

He was born in Duluth, MN on March 15, 1930. His family moved to So. California when he was 7 years old. He was a builder in southern CA and his projects included strip malls, restaurants, homes & a church. He and Lynne moved to Grass Valley in 1986 and enjoyed square dancing, golf and camping trips where he could fish. Gene was everything you could ask for in a friend, father, grandfather & husband.

He leaves behind his wife Lynne of 56 years, daughter Christrine (Alan) Veitch and Kathleen Martinson. Grandchildren; Kelly (Mike) Mills, Keoni (Noel) Catugal, Max (Kimberly) Shapiro, and 7 Great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Oscar & Emily Martinson & brother Ronnie.

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Bible Church at 11:00 a.m. on December 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Foothills.