Obituary of Gaylord Earl Juvinall

Sweet forever dreams brother. Gaylord Earl Juvinall moved on to heaven on Sunday morning July 14, 2019 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital after a long fight against cancer. Gaylord was born March 9, 1958 on his mother’s birthday. Orford Earl and Nancylee Juvinall brought

him home to the house on Sontag Road off of You Bet Road off the Colfax Highway. There were already four siblings and we all helped take

care of the little guy. Gaylord had a busy young life and he developed his passion for music at an early age. He played guitar and wrote music over the years. He was also a master tile man and his work can be found in many homes throughout the area. He was also an avid golfer at the Nevada County Country Club. He was the brother we all called our own “Peter Pan” as he was so friendly and smiled a radiant smile, he attracted people without trying. He leaves many friends.

He was known by Gaylord, Goog, Jerry and Gooch. He had many bands and played country and rock all over the county. He was well known at the Holbrooke as a band to dance to. Gaylord even sang and did it pretty well! He never married but he was popular and loved by some fantastic women over the years.

In the trying times of his illness he lived with his brother Todd. His sisters, Cheryl Beck, Loana Juvinall, Valerie Gillis and Lillian Burkett helped to ease his burden. He leaves all of us and his numerous nieces and nephews, who loved him very much. Gaylord reminisced about his favorite things and told us many stories. He loved animals, hiking and baseball. We watched the Warriors and the Giants and

we challenged each other with trivia questions. His last trip was to his favorite spot on the ocean, Fort Bragg. He spent a few days there walking the botanicals garden. He loved natural beauty. He spent many years swimming on the Yuba at the Bridge and Jones Bar. He visited his sister Lillian in Colorado and loved the scenery. He went to Costa Rica a couple of times and stayed in his friend Colin’s house there. He toured the rainforest and the volcano and loved it all.

We will all miss you terribly brother, you were a one in the world man and all of us and all your friends are grieving. But we know that you are reunited with Mom and Dad and you are all fishing for Dorado down in Cabo. Good fishing. We love you and miss you. I want to thank Loana for all the help in getting Gaylord to the doctor. And Valerie for her help in his expenses. And Trevor for help with his electronics.

A celebration of Gaylord’s life will be open to all in the near future. Donations to cancer thrift and Hospice if you desire. And thanks to all the doctors and nurses that assisted our brother, God Bless you all.