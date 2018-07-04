Obituary of Gary Wayne Wallace

Gary Wayne Wallace passed away on June 29, 2018. He was 69.

His memorial services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 6th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 615 Hollow Way in Nevada City. All are welcome to attend.

Gary Wayne Wallace was born in Lincoln, California on May 20, 1949 to Jesse and Thelma Wallace.

Gary grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School. He then graduated from Sacramento State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He worked as an auditor for the County of Nevada for 20 years. After retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed exploring beautiful Nevada County as he delivered prescriptions for DeMartini's Spring Hill Pharmacy.

Gary loved sports and competition. He was an avid basketball and softball player. He also played football in high school and at Sierra College. He shared his talents by teaching his children and grandchildren the fundamentals of many sports. He delighted in attending their games and was their biggest fan.

His greatest passions were spending time with family, tending to "Gary's forest", listening to The Beatles, and swimming in the Yuba River. It filled his soul to see God's amazing creations. One of his favorite places to visit was Eagle Falls in Tahoe.

Gary married Diane Ivey on June 17, 1972. He is the proud father of four children, Ryan (Michelle St. Clair) "Wally," Julie, Jason (Elsie Theurer) and Kelsey. He has eight grandchildren that he adored, Haley, Allie, Jaycee, Kate, Kensington, Liam, Jordan, and Harlee.

In his simple, humble way, Gary made others feel loved, accepted, and valued. He had a kind and tender heart and loved to laugh. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.