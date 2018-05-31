Obituary of Gary Rockhill

With a heavy heart we would like to inform you of the passing of Gary Rockhill. He was the loving son of Gean and Eleanor Rockhill Sr. He leaves behind his fiancé Michele; daughter Shelley (John) and his four grandchildren ages 8,7,6 and 4. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please contact Shelley at Celebrate.him@hotmail.com for date and info.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.