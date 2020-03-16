Obituary of Gary Musick

Gary Musick “Coach,” passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Grass Valley, CA following a brief illness. He was 80.

Born in Texas, the son of Jasper (Jay) and Minnie (Faye) Musick. At age 5, the family moved west and settled in Northern California. Gary was an outstanding football player at Red Bluff High School. He continued to play football for Bakersfield College and Sacramento State University and graduated from Sacramento State University with a degree in education. Gary started his teaching career at Hennessy Elementary in 1968 and retired from Nevada Union High School in 2001. Gary coached several sports at Nevada Union although his favorites were football and girls basketball.

Gary loved living a simple outdoor life. He had a passion for hunting and fishing, which he lived to the fullest during his retirement years. He adored his family and friends, who he enjoyed spending time with chatting about fishing.

Gary was an extraordinary man, who was well known throughout the Nevada County community. He will be remembered by many and greatly missed by all who appreciated his high standards and playful sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, DaLene (Dawson) Musick, his sons Kevin Musick (Karen) and Darrell Musick, his daughter Jessica Ramey (James), his sister JoAnn Rice, his brother Larry Musick, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lee Musick.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Nevada City Elks Lodge.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Gary Musick Memorial Athletic Scholarship at NJUHSD, 11645 Ridge Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95945. ATTN: Linda Melugin. For more information or to help with the scholarship, please visit http://www.garymusickscholarship.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.