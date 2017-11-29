Obituary of Gary Lynn Parsons

Gary Lynn Parsons passed away on November 27, 2017 in Auburn, California. He was 71.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., on Friday, December 1, at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Graveside services will conclude the ceremony at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Gary was born on July 27, 1946 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Frank and Maudine Parsons. He graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1964. He served in the United States Army in 1966 in Vietnam. He worked for K-mart Auto Service and Kilroy's Towing.

He loved traveling with his wife and grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his stepsons and grandkids. He especially loved being the camp cook. Papa will be missed by all.

In high school at Nevada Union Gary played football, his position was kicker and his AKA was "The Big Toe".

He is survived by his wife Betty Lane Parsons; children, Timothy (Jennifer), Kimberly Parsons, Jeff (Tammie) and Gary Lane. He also leaves his sister Norma (David) Holt; grandchildren, Kylie, Cody, Carlee, and Wyatt Lane, Matthew and Hunter Lane, Jordan and Courtney Parsons, and Austin and Shelby Hern; nephew Scott (Debbie) Holt; niece Dodie (Kevin) Menet and many other nieces and nephews as well as life-long friend Pat Carr.

He is preceded in death by his father Frank Parsons and mother Maudine Spruill.

Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.

The family would like to thank Auburn Oaks and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital doctors and nurses for their loving care.