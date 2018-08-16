Obituary of Gary Louis Cahouette

Gary Louis Cahouette, passed away at his ranch the morning of August 13, 2018. He was 77.

A Penn Valley resident for over 40 years, he was an accomplished horseman, member of the Nevada County Mounted Patrol, Roamin Angels Car Club and the Knights of Columbus. He also loved cooking and gardening, volunteering his culinary skills for numerous causes. As a young adult he raced sport cars and raced the quarter mile drag. He then served in the Marine Corps and flew his flag proud ever since. He was also a talented automotive restorer and metal fabricator which he turned into a lifelong passion. He also developed a strong connection to St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Gary is survived by his sister Carol; brother-in-law Jerry; his daughter, Nicolina; son-in-law, Troy, and many others.

Services and a viewing will be held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday August 21, 2018, at the Chapel of The Angels Mortuary in Grass Valley.