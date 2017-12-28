Obituary of Gary George Whiting

Gary George Whiting, formerly of Nevada City, CA, died peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, December 18, 2017 while at his home in Cunningham, Tennessee. He was 70.

Gary entered into this life on February 22, 1947 in Burbank, California, son of Charles and Krista Whiting. As a young man, Gary enlisted in the US Air Force and served during the Vietnam Conflict. After his service to our country, Gary worked for and retired from the Yorba Linda School District as a mechanic. Gary was a true patriot at heart, even representing his country as a Trap Shooter on the 1984 US Olympic Team. He was a skilled marksmen and enjoyed shooting throughout his life. Also, Gary enjoyed golfing.

Survivors include his wife Shawnna Whiting; daughters, Dawn Rankin and Tammy Schartung Bozich, and his daughters by marriage, Maria Gasque and Elayna Gasque; brother, Charles Whiting II; cousin Tom Nix. Gary had an extended family in Wisconsin, Diane and Rick Hergert, Ronnie Hergert, and Natalie and Nicole Hergert, as well as his extended family from Southern California including Kyle and Michelle Goerlitz, Kim and Jon Goerlitz, and Cameron, Keri and Sandy Goerlitz.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Gary's wishes were to be cremated. Condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com.