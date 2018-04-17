Obituary of Gary Dale Kinne

Gary Dale Kinne was taken Home by our loving Savior Jesus on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at home (after over two years of battling cancer), surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born on June 25, 1948 to Barbara and Dale Kinne in Atascadero, CA.

As we sat down to write what he had done between his birth and time he left his earthly body we had quite a list of all the accomplishments.

We quickly realized that these were all because of the man he was. We would like to tell you about him more of who he was than what he did, because that was the type of man he was.

Gary was a man of many accomplishments. He always strived to do what was best for his family but his passion was working with young men through the CYA program which he started, softball, wrestling, young men as fathers and a wood shop program all helping young men become better people and in turn become better fathers. His love for his family is immeasurable; he was kind, thoughtful, respectful and faithful.

He will be greatly missed by family, friends and all of the people who knew and loved him, as he always had a great impact on everyone he was around. For a close friend or a total stranger Gary always had the light of God in his eyes and the love of God in his heart. As we think about all of the great things that Gary did for others we are excited that he peacefully entered the kingdom of heaven as a faithful servant.

Gary is survived by his bride of 39 years, Karen Strassburg Kinne; daughters, Lisa Scholes of Springfield, Oregon, Tara (Chris) Johnsen of Nevada City, Kira Kinne of Grass Valley; son Shane (Kelci) Kinne of Grass Valley, sister Sharon Cooper of Nevada City; brother Todd Kinne of Grass Valley. Gary is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Gary will be at 11 a.m., on April 28, 2018, at Simple Truth North Point, 455 Sutton Way, Grass Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Gary's name be made to: Simple Truth Church (Combie), 10556 Combie Rd, PMB6473, Auburn, CA 95602.