Obituary of Gary Caylor

Gary Caylor passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 in Laguna Hills, CA. He was 83. Following a long battle with cancer and Parkinson’s-related complications. Born in Whittier, CA in 1936, he graduated from Whittier College and University of California, Hastings College of Law, where he served as president of his class. Gary practiced law for nearly 50 years, as a corporate attorney and eventually opening his own practice in Grass Valley, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Ralph Caylor, and his brother, Mel. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Colleen; two sons, Mark (Courtney) of Washington DC and Todd (Lisa) of Laguna Hills, CA; and two grandchildren, Doug and Drew.