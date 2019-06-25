Obituary of Gail Jones Leitzel

Former Grass Valley resident Gail Jones Leitzel passed away of complications from pneumonia in Kingman, Arizona, on February 20, 2019. She was 84.

She was born Gail Bonter Jones on December 10, 1934, in Philadelphia, PA to Jane Stetson and Charles Edward Jones.

Gail spent the first few years of her life in the mansion of her great-grandfather, the Philadelphia hat-maker John B. Stetson. She met and married Marvin R. Leitzel, an Air Force pilot, in Tampa, FL, in 1952. Their son, Marvin Jr., was born in 1954, and their daughter, Sharon, in 1956.

After assignments at many bases around the country, the family settled in 1970 in Grass Valley, CA, where Marvin Sr. died as a retired colonel in 1989. He was preceded in death by Marvin Jr. in 1975. Gail was then married to Gerald Sherman of Clark Fork, ID, in 2000, and the couple established a home in Lake Havasu City, AZ, in 2010, where Gail remained after their divorce in 2016. Gail was well known for her lively presence and hospitality. She raised dogs and horses and gardens, caught dozens of trout, cooked gourmet dishes, hosted many a bridge tournament, volunteered at community events, gave of her time as a ham radio operator, and worked as a receptionist at M&N Tax Consultants. But her favorite role was being a beloved grandmother for her last 34 years. Gail knew the abiding and unfaltering love of Jesus, and she was an active member of a Lutheran church wherever she lived.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Paul) Willis and her two grandchildren, Jonathan Willis and Hanna (Charley) Cullen. A memorial service was held on March 16 in Lake Havasu City, and her ashes will be buried in the Grass Valley Cemetery.