Obituary of Gail Ekstrom Fox

Gail E. Fox passed away on November 1, 2018 with friends and family by her side. She was 83.

She was an intelligent woman who cared deeply about her family and friendships. Gail was born in Sacramento in 1934 to parents Vernon Martin Ekstrom of Red Bluff and Hazel Fern Latta of Elk Grove, the family spent six years in New York and Chicago before returning to Sacramento in Gail's high school years.

Following graduation from UC Berkeley in 1957, she married Gene D. Fox. The couple lived in San Francisco where Gail taught in public school. After the birth of their two children, the family settled in Marin County where Gail became a housewife and active community volunteer.

Once the kids left home, Gail earned a Master's degree and began her second career as an employment consultant in San Francisco. Gail also assisted Gene in his contracting business and together they remodeled homes, acquired rental properties and built a dream family vacation home at Lake Tahoe.

The couple built their final custom home in Nevada City in 1997 where they settled in retirement – though Gail launched her third career as a realtor, which lasted 10 years. During these years, Gail and Gene traveled the world and toured the U.S. in their small RV.

In 2012, they moved to Eskaton Village Carmichael in Sacramento where they made many new friends. After losing her husband of 60 years in 2017, Gail continued to surround herself with love and support that included a new partner, Fred Hall.

She is survived by her children, Nick and Brian Fox of Tahoma, CA, Barrie Fox (Paul) Morgan of Kailua, HI; grandsons Kyle and Reed Morgan; brother Lee (Christine Fairbanks) Ekstrom of New Mexico; and nieces and nephews.

A service is planned for spring in Nevada County. The family thanks her caregivers from Vitas Hospice for their support. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Eskaton Village Scholarship Fund, 3939 Walnut Ave., Carmichael CA 95608, or to the American Cancer Society at http://www.cancer.org.